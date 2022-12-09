A trial that could result in the death penalty for a man charged with two murders in Florida after he allegedly killed a man in Greeneville in 2019 has been continued until an undetermined date in 2023.
Jury selection in the case of 39-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg was set to begin Jan. 9 in Polk County, Florida, for the October 2019 deaths of a Winter Haven man and woman in their home.
Mossburg is charged separately in Tennessee with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Christopher Scott Short in Greeneville days before the Florida killings.
In October, the Polk County public defender appointed to represent Mossburg asked to be withdrawn from the case due to a conflict of interest. The request was granted by the court, and another attorney was appointed to represent Mossburg. A co-counsel was appointed in November.
A status conference on the case is set for March 10, 2023.
State of Florida prosecutors filed notice of intent in November 2019 to seek the death penalty for Mossburg.
Mossburg’s court-appointed lawyer wrote in court documents that he needs time to review evidence to be presented by prosecutors at trial.
An earlier bid by Mossburg to resolve the case through his previous attorney with a plea agreement that would require him to serve 10 consecutive life sentences was denied by Florida prosecutors.
Greene County prosecutors have said that they can’t extradite Mossburg back to Tennessee in connection with Scott’s death until Florida court proceedings are complete.
Mossburg is charged in connection with the deaths of Marguerite Ethel Morey and Kenneth Rex Bever in the Winter Haven house they shared with survivor Thomas D. Kohl.
Mossburg is charged in Florida with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and other felonies filed during the course of the investigation.
Additional charges include three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of felony petit theft, two counts of use or possession of personal identification of a decreased person, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of a credit card more than two times.
GREENEVILLE, FLORIDA CRIMES
The body of Short, 33, of Greeneville, was found on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in a strip mall plaza on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The laundromat has since closed.
Short was killed by a man armed with a knife who confronted him inside the laundromat. Authorities allege the attacker is Mossburg.
Mossburg, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is charged in Tennessee with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Short’s death.
Mossburg had been staying in a camp in a wooded area in Greeneville near the laundromat before Short’s death. Mossburg allegedly took Short’s car, drove to the Spartanburg area and sold the car. He later took a bus to Orlando, Florida, before traveling to Polk County.
Court documents state that Mossburg allegedly used a knife to kill Morey and Bever. Mossburg, armed with a knife and handgun, allegedly held Kohl hostage in the house after Kohl returned home from work.
After allegedly killing Morey and Bever in Winter Haven, Mossburg left the the victims’ house early on Oct. 14, 2019, in Morey’s sport utility vehicle. He later returned to within several blocks of the crimes and barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Mossburg allegedly fired gunshots at Polk County sheriff’s deputies trying to take him into custody during the night of Oct. 14. He struggled with and injured a K-9 dog early on the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, in the garage of the house before being apprehended.
Mossburg allegedly used credit cards and other possessions of Morey and Beaver after their deaths, leading to additional charges being filed against him in 2020. Evidence at trial will include surveillance videos at the three bank ATMs where Mossburg drove to withdraw money using the victims’ debit cards.
‘HEINOUS’ ACTIONS ALLEGED
Mossburg, known by the street name “Woo Woo,” is charged with at least 27 offenses in connection with the Polk County case.
In a document filed in 2019 in the 10th Judicial Circuit, a prosecutor wrote that Mossburg’s alleged actions in the murders of Morey and Beaver were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”
Florida State Attorney Brian Haas wrote in a notice of intent that the state intends to prove eight aggravating factors at trial justifying capital punishment for Mossburg.
One states that Mossburg’s actions were committed “in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”
Evidence expected to be presented by the prosecution includes jail emails, autopsy reports, medical examiner reports and photographs of the victims.
Testimony by Kohl, law enforcement officers and other witnesses will also be heard at trial, according to court documents.
Mossburg remains held without bond in the Polk County Jail pending resolution of the Florida case.