Firemen, fairy princesses and superheroes were among the popular children’s costumes during Saturday evening’s Halloween Trunk and Treat event hosted by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. More than 1,100 treat bags were handed out, according to the department. Volunteer fire departments provided opportunities for children to trick or treat during the pandemic. Among those hosting Trunk or Treat and drive-thru events were the Caney Branch, Cedar Creek, Debusk and St. James volunteer fire departments.