Christian J. Morrow, 20, of 95 Glendale Road, Mosheim, was charged about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and driving on a suspended/revoked license-2nd offense.
Morrow’s mother was charged with resisting arrest by deputies after they went to the Glendale Road house looking for him. Samantha J. Morrow, 42, was also charged with assault.
A traffic stop was attempted on Blue Springs Parkway on a Honda Civic driven by Christian Morrow that had an expired tag registered to another car, a report said.
Morrow did not pull over and allegedly drove through several stop signs at a high rate of speed, crossing over the center line and failing to yield the right of way to other traffic, the report said.
The pursuit was discontinued on Blue Springs Parkway and deputies went to the Glendale Road house. The car allegedly driven by Morrow was parked in the back yard. Morrow was found hiding in a closet inside the house.
When deputies knocked on the door, Samantha Morrow came outside and a deputy drew his service weapon in “a low ready position” and was told Christian Morrow was inside.
Samantha Morrow “became belligerent and cussed officers, saying we aimed a gun at her and saying we were not entering her home,” a report said.
As Morrow attempted to reenter the house, she allegedly pushed a deputy. She was restrained and placed into custody.
Christian Morrow and Samantha Morrow both had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General General Sessions Court.