Tony Allen Nunley lived a deeply troubled life.
No one knows that better than his mother, Lisa Martin, who never gave up trying to help her methamphetamine-addicted son. She now seeks closure for her family nearly three years after his murder.
“Our family is still suffering. I’m willing to forgive. We will have to be stronger than he was,” Martin said.
Nunley was 46 when he died. His battered body was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked van off of Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigators determined that Nunley, of Fall Branch, had been beaten with a jack handle in an Old Snapps Ferry Road house. His body was moved to a van, which was pushed down an embankment in an isolated section of the county.
Three acquaintances were charged in connection with Nunley’s death.
Adrian Edward Kiser, 27, entered guilty pleas Feb. 17 in Greene County Criminal Court to second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Kiser was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 15 years on the murder count, to be served day-for-day. He was sentenced to an additional six years at 30% release eligibility on the abuse of a corpse felony, with the time to be served consecutive to the murder conviction.
Two others who assisted Kiser in disposing of Nunley’s body, 35-year-old Elizabeth Lee Phillips and 27-year-old Zachary Alan Richards, both entered guilty pleas in January to facilitation of second-degree murder. Each was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, at 30% release eligibility.
Nunley suffered a violent death.
“He was hit in the temple with a jack. They tried to make it look like an accident but they didn’t do a very good job. I know (Kiser) is going to be gone and that’s OK,” Martin said. “I just think justice was not served.”
Other family members also believe the homicide warranted a longer prison term for Kiser.
Martin said in a recent interview that her first-born son is another casualty of the drug abuse epidemic that continues to shatter Greene County families. Nunley’s drug of choice was meth.
“I knew something was going to happen. I just didn’t know when,” Martin said.
Martin spoke about an intervention with her son that included family and friends about five years before his death.
Nunley agreed to go to a rehab facility but walked off within 24 hours.
“As a mother and (for) my family, this is the end result of him being a drug addict. I told him three things: you get straight, go to jail or you die,” she said.
Martin tried many times to convince her son to seek help. She believes his association with other drug users contributed to his death.
“When they’re on this drug, they can’t make a rational decision so they fight,” Martin said. “They fight about anything. I’m just sorry that things like this are going on in the world today.”
Martin’s words carry an undertone of frustration and pain, but her intent is for others to heal.
“I’m trying to move on with my life. It’s time for me to be happy again. I encourage everybody that is dealing with a drug addict or drug addiction to hang in there and trust God because this problem is bigger than anybody can handle on their own.” she said.
“If I can do anything that helps anybody else I will, but I feel my story had to be told,” Martin said.
Tony Nunley was a father and a grandfather. His daughter is now 22. He will never know his 3-year-old granddaughter. Nunley’s marriage ended years ago because of issues related to his drinking, Martin said. He also has a younger brother.
Nunley was a skilled carpenter who made a living framing homes. He began using methamphetamine about 10 years before his death, Martin said.
Like other addicts, Nunley eventually committed criminal acts to feed his habit. He became unemployable.
“Nobody would hire him. He had to do what he had to do to hustle,” Martin said.
Nunley’s family was not immune.
“He stole my laptop and 40-year-old baseball card collection to get his drugs. I just told him he was never allowed in my house again,” Martin said. “They’ll do anything for drugs, and the drug rules the family.”
But Martin was still Tony Nunley’s mother, triggering conflicted emotions experienced by many parents of drug-addicted children.
“I fed him. I would leave boxes of food out on his porch to eat,” Martin said.
Martin offered a word of advice.
“Try not to enable them and don’t let them control you. I enabled Tony. Let go, the only thing you can do is let go and let God,” she said.
Obtaining justice for all victims of crime, no matter what kind of lives they live, can be a difficult process, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins wrote in a recent email.
Collins was lead prosecutor in the Nunley case.
“No loss of life involving a homicide ever results in enough punishment, particularly to a victim’s family. No amount of prison time will ever bring that victim back. It is a hole that Tony Nunley’s family and friends will never be able to fill,” Collins wrote. “All any of us can do is to work within the parameters of the law to try and reach a just and fair outcome in consideration of all the facts and circumstances.”
Collins noted the state has to seek justice for victims and their families, but also has a “solemn duty to ensure justice is carried out for the citizens of the State of Tennessee.”
“We believe we have done so in this case, with the support and understanding of Tony Nunley’s family,” Collins wrote.
Kiser was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on a count of first-degree murder. Some Nunley family members remain dissatisfied with the plea agreement and Martin struggles to accept the way the case was resolved, but wants to get on with her life.
“I’m trying to defuse this. It’s a big job,” she said.
Martin communicated some of her sentiments to Kiser in a victim impact statement before his sentencing in Criminal Court.
“I can’t speak for anybody else in my family, but I forgive you. I don’t have the time for hate for the rest of my life. It took me a long time to get there. I’ve come to grips with that, but I think anybody like that should not be released again,” Martin said in the interview after Kiser was sentenced.
Martin wants her message to be useful to others as she strives to help family members reconcile the outcome of the case. It’s a stressful time.
“There’s other parents who have lost their (children), and their anger is destroying them. I don’t want to go into the hospital, but I will spend the rest of my life trying to help people going through this,” she said.
Several days before he died, Nunley spoke with his mother. Despite his difficult life, he “had a loving heart,” Martin said.
“I saw him on Thursday. He died Sunday night. He kept saying, ‘I love you, mom.’ When he got in the truck to leave, he said, ‘No matter what happens to me, I always loved you.’ It was like he was telling me goodbye. He just told me he was so sorry. He said, ‘I am so sorry for everything I put you through.’”
Martin is consoled in some measure by the belief Tony Nunally is finally at peace.
“My son never has to (feed) his drug habit again. He never has to go to jail, he never has to go hungry. His miserable life is gone,” Martin said.
Martin had another message for Kiser in her victim impact statement .
“All I told him was when you decided to take my son’s life and destroy his life, you destroyed your own,” she said. “At one time, that boy had a good heart.”
Tony Nunley’s turbulent life and death after years of addiction continues to ripple through the lives of Martin and her family.
“When you go through that storm you come out of this a different person,” Martin said. “I can’t even breathe right now. It’s like a movie running through my head.”
Something must be done to end the destructive cycle of drug abuse eroding the foundations of local communities, Martin said.
“It’s killing our babies. It’s killing our families. It’s not just one child who was murdered,” she said.