A mother grieving her daughter’s loss more than 15 months ago continues to seek answers about her death.
Police can’t yet provide them.
Preliminary autopsy results state that 20-year-old Caitlin Jada Crum died from a deadly combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Brandi Knight believes otherwise. Knight and former husband Mark Crum adopted Caitlin at birth from her biological mother and raised her. Caitlin Crum lived with her father and grandmother in Greeneville.
Greeneville police have no explanation as to how Crum’s body ended up on Nov. 7, 2021, in an abandoned house on a West Barton Ridge Road hilltop. Crum’s wrecked car was located in a church parking lot about a mile away.
Investigators acknowledge that Crum likely did not die alone.
“She just didn’t wander in there and lay down and pass away. Somebody had to be involved,” Detective Capt. Steve Spano said last week.
Investigators await final autopsy results to learn more about the death of Crum, the mother of two young daughters.
Knight has met with investigators, most recently last week.
“I told them I wanted some answers and I wanted them now,” Knight said. “They told me her autopsy was not complete.”
Knight was provided with preliminary results from an autopsy conducted at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. The cause of death for Crum is listed in a pathologic diagnosis as “fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.”
“The manner of death is accident,” it states.
‘NOT HER FAULT’
Knight remains convinced other factors are involved and is frustrated with the pace of the investigation.
“I just feel like I had no backing and no one really helped us on this,” she said.
Knight believes those who provided drugs to her daughter are responsible for her death, along with the disappearances of other young people in Greene County.
“They are all part of one big clique,” she said. “The circumstances are totally not her fault.”
Police continue to work the case using the information they have.
“We (want) to find somebody and prosecute them. That’s our ultimate goal,” Spano said.
Full autopsy results are not yet complete.
“Things take time. The state is so behind with some of those things. They’re doing it right now,” Spano said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigated the wreck involving Crum’s car. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also involved. The car remains impounded by the sheriff’s department.
Spano said it is not known who drove Crum’s car on Nov. 5, 2021, to the parking lot of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, on Buckingham Road.
There are persons of interest in the case. Spano said investigators are looking at relationships Crum had. One person was interviewed last week, he said.
“We’re not necessarily getting the most truthful people we are dealing with,” he said.
Knight said that the last time she saw Caitlin was on the morning of Nov. 4, 2021, when she “grabbed a bag of her clothes” and left her Greeneville home.
Afterward, “Caitlin was seen on social media but she was not responding. She would always come home. She would always come home to her babies,” Knight said.
Investigators are trying to determine when Crum died and how long she was in the abandoned house before being found.
LAST KNOWN CONTACT
The last known contact with Crum was shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, when a Greeneville police officer investigated a report of a car parked for at least four hours with its lights on in a lot on Heatherwood Loop in the Heatherwood Estates development.
Crum, a passenger, was sleeping, as was the female driver. The driver was taken into custody on an active violation of probation warrant, a police report said.
Crum did not go home. She was reported missing to police the same day.
“All three days we were trying to reach out to her. She was still active on social media but she wasn’t responding,” Knight said.
Family members and friends began looking for Crum. On the Sunday afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy on patrol decided to look inside the uninhabited house on North Barton Ridge Road.
Crum’s body was found there. Knight said the car was found on Nov. 5.
What Knight believes happened to her daughter, along with some social media postings, do not necessarily align with preliminary autopsy findings.
Knight said Crum was unclothed, barefoot and found face-down, indicating her body had been moved to the unoccupied house. She agrees with information in a social media post that states Crum had been “violently assaulted” before her death.
“She was beaten and drug face-down” before her death and has visible injuries on her body and face, Knight said.
The forensic examination report states that Crum arrived for autopsy wearing a long-sleeved shirt, bra, belt, denim jeans, underwear and a right sock. A matching sock was in the body bag. Crum’s shoes were missing.
“The manner of death is accident,” the preliminary autopsy states.
It states there “is no evidence of significant trauma,” but also includes under a heading titled “Evidence of Injury” that Crum had contusions on her right upper arm, left upper arm and needle puncture marks.
SEEKING JUSTICE
Knight was accompanied last week to speak with Greeneville detectives by Kim Caraway, the aunt of of 16-year-old Danielle Owens, whose body was found Feb. 7 in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road. Owens was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. The Owens case also remains under investigation by Greeneville police and the TBI.
“There are other people missing in Greeneville,” Knight said. “We are working for (the victims) together because we all know (those responsible) are all in the same circle.”
Knight wants her daughter to be remembered for the good person she was.
“She was beautiful. She was just mixed up and with the wrong people,” she said.
Spano said both cases are being actively investigated. Police also seek answers.
“There’s nothing more we would like to know, what happened to these children,” he said. “We’d love to be able to put somebody in prison for the rest of their lives.”
Members of the public can provide information to police about any active investigation, Spano said.
Investigators continue to follow up leads in both the Crum and Owens cases.
“We don’t discourage people from coming to us for information. We don’t know if it is credible or not,” Spano said.
Police know losing a loved one is a deeply traumatic experience.
“(What Knight) has in her mind is not necessarily what happened. People need to know and understand that people are preying on younger kids all the time,” Spano said.
The emotions of losing her daughter remain raw in Knight, who wants justice.
“One of them is anger, and I’m so angry right now my head is in the clouds. I want this put out there so we can raise awareness,” she said.
Anyone with information about the Crum or Owens cases can contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.