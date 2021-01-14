A motorcycle pursuit that began early Wednesday in Greene County and continued into Knoxville was terminated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a sheriff’s department report said.
A traffic stop was attempted shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway on a motorcycle without a visible tag that matched the description of one involved in two prior pursuits, Deputy Michael Ball said in a report.
The motorcycle did not stop for patrol car lights and sirens and “fled at a high rate of speed,” the report said.
The pursuit was terminated at Exit 8 of southbound Interstate 81 near Morristown.
The THP later advised the motorcycle was located but also failed to stop for troopers. The THP terminated the pursuit in Knoxville.
An investigation continues.