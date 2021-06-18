An aggravated assault incident shortly after 1 a.m. Friday following a vehicle crash on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Pruitt Road North was investigated by Greeneville police.
A 2003 Honda XTS motorcycle was intentionally struck by a motorcycle at the intersection. The driver of the 2013 Nissan 350Z car then allegedly fled the scene, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report.
No injuries were reported. Officers arriving at the crash site found the heavily damaged motorcycle on its side and the owner standing nearby.
Police responded to a fight call earlier in the night on Eastview Lane involving the motorcycle and car owners, the report said.
The motorcycle owner was known from the fight call. He “was suffering from being sprayed with pepper spray,” the report said.
The motorcycle owner was uncooperative on the previous call but spoke with officers after the vehicle crash.
The victim said that at Eastview Lane, a suspect named in the report attempted to stab him with a knife but he took it away from him.
The victim told officers that on his way to his Pruitt Road North home, the suspect “chased him down” in the car.
The victim told police that as he stepped off his motorcycle, the suspect struck it with the car, causing heavy damage.
The suspect then pepper-sprayed the victim before leaving. The victim had bruises on his body but refused medical attention.
Police took possession of the knife and placed it into evidence.
An aggravated arrest warrant was issued for the car driver.