A motorcyclist was charged about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and other offenses following an attempted traffic stop in the 9200 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
Matthew C. Long, of Bear Paw Lane, Rogersville, was also charged with evading arrest, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended or revoked license, having no proof of insurance and was cited for speeding and a registration violation.
Long was paced by radar on a motorcycle going 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
A traffic stop was attempted but “the motorcycle took off and went into the median and crashed,” a report said.
The driver, identified as Long, was wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a .45 caliber pistol. Long also was carrying counterfeit money, a set of digital scales, syringes, and two clear plastic bags containing 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
A records check showed that Long’s driver’s license was suspended or revoked.
Long was taken into custody pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.