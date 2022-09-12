Part of driving any vehicle is being aware of potential hazards. Riding a motorcycle comes with its own set of safety concerns including one that might not occur to those who don’t ride them — grass clippings.
Ernie Kleinlein, of Graham Lane, spoke with a Greeneville Sun reporter recently to remind fellow county residents of that particular issue.
“My concern is for the safety of the public,” Kleinlein said.
Many roads in this county are sided with both private and public fields. The concern over grass that has been mowed, blowing onto the street is specific to motorcyclists. Concern for the safety of motorcyclists is not a new worry, but some might not be aware of the hazard grass in particular presents to motorcyclists.
There are numerous roads in this county that curve. Meaning there are stretches of roads invisible to someone operating a motor-vehicle before turning. When a motorcycle rider turns on a curved road covered in grass, they are especially unaware of the hazards before them.
A rider would be unable to decelerate before reaching the grass. Whether in a period of acceleration or not, driving a motorcycle on roads covered with grass, even in regular county speed limits, is a serious safety concern, Kleinlein said.
Riding on wet roads can be hazardous. Combining wet roads and grass can pose more challenges to motorcyclists. The combination can create a slick sheet, making it difficult to keep a motorcycle in control.
“With the grass being wet, when I hit that brake,” Kleinlein said in regard to pulling the brake on a motorcycle, “you’ll be going end over end.”
Kleinlein said that fellow motorcyclists share this concern. He knows some who have even broken bones because of crashing due to grass covering the roads. While Kleinlein himself has not had an accident on a motorcycle due to grass on roadways in several years, he said it’s an ongoing issue.
Some localities have adopted specific ordinances regarding the issue of grass on roads. Hendersonville, North Carolina, for example, includes grass clippings in a list of items considered litter that people are prohibited from leaving on streets and other areas.
However, that’s not the case locally, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
“State laws in Tennessee do not specifically criminalize mowing grass into roads,” Holt said. “Greene County does not have a local ordinance that deals with grass mowed into the roadway.”
The sheriff pointed to a stormwater ordinance in the Town of Greeneville which states grass clippings and leaves should not be blown into the street due to the muck clogging storm drains and water systems.
Tennessee, like many other states in the U.S, has a law that addresses littering and putting items on roadways but does not specifically address grass.
Kevin Swatsell, Greene County Road superintendant, addressed concerns over grass on roadways.
Swatsell said that the county uses a slope mower to mow many of the road ways in Greene County. He said that his team rakes and cleans off the roads after each mow.
“We at the Greene County Highway Department strive very hard to make the roads safe and clean for our citizens,” Swatsell said.
Many roadways with grass siding are mowed by private residents who may be unaware of the lingering hazard posed by grass left on roadways. For the safety of himself and fellow motorcycle riders, Kleinlein hopes to make them aware.