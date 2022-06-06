Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Jun 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A motorcycle driver suffered suspected major injuries about 6 p.m. Saturday in a collision with a car in the 2600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.A passenger in the car suffered a suspected minor injury, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report.The crash happened at the intersection with Haynes Boulevard.The motorcycle driver’s name was redacted in the police crash report. The male driver of the 2022 Suzuki GSX motorcycle was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.One passenger in a 2004 Buick sedan driven by Robert J. Etheredge suffered suspected minor injuries but was not hospitalized.The motorcycle driver was exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash, the report said. He was wearing a helmet. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Laughlin Healthcare Center Remains Closed To Visitors As COVID-19 Cases Climb At Facility Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.