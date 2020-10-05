A motorcyclist injured in a crash with a car about 3:45 p.m. Sunday was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
The collision happened in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway near Emory Road, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a crash report.
A 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Ryan A. Haldeman was westbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway when a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Bonnie M. Hill pulled out from a parking lot. The car struck the motorcycle.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle was in the westbound fast lane and the Toyota pulled into that lane before hitting the motorcycle driven by Haldeman.
Haldeman suffered an arm injury, a possible broken left eg and a possible head injury, the report said. He was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and then airlifted by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
Haldeman’s condition was not immediately available Monday morning.
Hill was not injured. She was deemed the “at fault” driver and cited for failure to exercise due care, the report said.