The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatality resulting from a head-on collision in the 14000 block of Kingsport Highway.
A motorcyclist was killed when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck in the accident that occurred around 12:30 p.m., according to emergency officials at the scene.
The Kingsport Highway was closed to traffic around the accident scene as THP troopers conducted their investigation.
Also responding to the accident scene were Greeenevile-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, the Newsmansville Volunteer Fire Department and the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
More details are expected to be released by the THP once the investigation is completed and next of kin of the accident victim are notified.