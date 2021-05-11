An Afton man was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with reckless endangerment and evading arrest following a lengthy motorcycle pursuit.
Daniel S. Hicks, 37, of 660 Davis Valley Road, was also charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
A motorcycle with no tags was seen about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Patrol car lights and sirens were activated, but Hicks allegedly did not stop, beginning a 40-minute pursuit “on multiple roads in Greene County,” the report said.
At one point, the motorcycle driven by Hicks “drove at oncoming traffic,” the report said.
Deputies saw a handgun in a holster on Hicks’ right side. The pursuit continued to the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, when the motorcycle stalled and Hicks fled on foot.
Hicks jumped over a barbed wire fence and was taken into custody after a short foot chase, the report said.
Hicks allegedly resisted arrest and his hands were forced behind his back so handcuffs could be applied, the report said.
Found during a pat-down search were plastic bags containing methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a set of brass knuckles and rolling papers.
The .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun Hicks was allegedly carrying was found by a nearby creek, the report said. The gun had a round in the chamber and eight more rounds in the magazine, the report said.
A records check showed that Hicks’ driver’s license was revoked and that he is a convicted felon.
Hicks was also cited for a registration violation and having no motorcycle insurance.
Bond for Hicks was set at $104,500 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.