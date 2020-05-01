A Fall Branch man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle-car crash about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Twin Barns Road at the intersection with West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The condition of 52-year-old Micky L. Davis, of 198 Cherry Lane, was not available Friday.
A crash report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said that Lindsey M. Blazer, 16, of Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and stopped to make a left-hand turn. Blazer checked for oncoming traffic and began to make a turn as a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on Twin Barns Roads driven by Davis approached “seemingly at a high rate of speed,” Deputy Chad Moore said in the crash report.
Blazer sped up to avoid a collision but the motorcycle driven by Davis struck the truck on the passenger side door.
The distance from the start of a motorcycle skid to its final resting spot is an overall distance of 130 feet, the report said.
David suffered a suspected serious injury and was flown by Wings Air Rescue to Johnson City Medical Center. Also assisting at the crash scene was the Town of Mosheim Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The crash investigation indicated that Blazer failed to yield the right of way.