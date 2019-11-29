Mountain Chocolate Works Pop-Up

Harper Neas, 7, and Ainsley Neas, 6, look at chocolates for sale at Mountain Chocolate Works' pop-up shop on Wednesday as Mountain Chocolate Works owner Heather McNally-Gonzalez and her daughter Riley look on. The chocolate shop will have a physical storefront in the future, following construction work on the intended building.

 Sun Photo By Cicely Babb