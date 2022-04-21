Firefighters battled a mountain fire Wednesday night in the area of Greystone and Middle Creek roads.
About 15 acres of woodland was consumed before the fire was brought under control early Thursday.
A caller about 8:40 p.m. to Greene County 911 from Mayflower Road reported seeing a fire with heavy smoke and high winds in the area.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded, and a five-man team discovered the fire on the mountain about a mile off the 6900 block of Greystone Road, between the Round Knob and Horse Creek communities, fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
“We could see a glow up there,” he said.
Mutual aid was provided by the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Nolichuckey Valley Fire Department and state and federal forestry units. Volunteer fire departments were released from the scene early Thursday after state and federal forestry firefighters brought in heavy equipment to contain the woods fire.
The fire was spread quickly “by gusty Camp Creek winds,” Shelton said.
No injuries were reported.