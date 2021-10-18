The Mountain View Country Market’s ninth annual fall festival on Friday and Saturday was a resoundinng success, as evidenced by the hundreds of vehicles that parked at the Erwin Highway location on both days.
Both locals and visitors to the area shopped from a choice of over 100 vendors, whose entire rental fees were donated to an area fire department.
In all, over $6,000 in vendor fees were collected, all of which will go to help fund the nearby Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department, which services part of both Greene County and Washington County.
Attendees of the festival enjoyed shopping at, or just browsing, many handmade crafts booths, some with Christmas-themed items.
There was a bouncy house for children, and a petting zoo with alpacas, turkeys, and goats.
There was soup and cornbread available, as well as Cuban sandwiches, Auntie Ruth’s donuts and pretzels, and several other foods.
Warm temperatures on Friday brought people out. On Saturday, rain, cooler weather, and a strong breeze kept some shoppers away that morning, but by midday the sun was shining and hundreds came out to shop or eat.
Sisters Terri Martin, Debby Clark, and Karen Watts enjoyed sandwiches from the Mountain View Country Market at picnic tables set up next to the store.
“This is a sisters’ day out,” said Clark. She added, “We came to do something fun.”
Teresa Johnson was present Saturday afternoon with her husband Mike, and their pittaussie rescue dog “Randy”.
Mike Johnson, a farmer, said the fact it rained that morning actually prompted him to come to the fall festival because he could not work outside in his field.
“The rain got me to the festival,” he said.
Teresa Johnson said, “We thought we’d enjoy a few minutes (here) while it’s not raining.”
Casey Parker and her daughter Zoe, said they were part of 57 members of Bowling Springs First Baptist Church in South Carolina that stopped to eat.
“We’re on a bus trip with our grandmother and came to eat at The Farmer’s Daughter” restaurant. She added, “I like the family style (of eating there). It was wonderful.” She said attending the festival was an unexpected added benefit of traveling to the restaurant.
Pam Cornwell was seen painting the face of Trenton Raber with an image of a tiger.
“I’ve been trying to keep my stuff out of the wind and rain,” said Cornwell.
Artisan Eli Cutshaw and sales director Vickie Gilbert were at their Twisted Silver by Design jewelry booth.
Gilbert said, “(Business) was pretty good today after the rain quit. (But) we had lookers (even) when it was raining.”
Vendor Sharon Oliver was present with her husband, Jerry.
She stated, “For the weather, (business) has been okay. You have to consider the weather. We’ve been dealing with this wind, but those are the things you deal with at a crafts fair.”
Barbara Robinson, a vendor of antiques and crafts, came from Burnsville, North Carolina.
She said, “We’ve been pleased (with business). We plan to come back next year.”