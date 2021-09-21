Multiple agreements between Greene County Schools and other entities, as well as a new policy related to COVID-19 leave for employees, are on the Greene County Board of Education’s agenda for Thursday evening.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown for a proposed regional career readiness program is among the agreements the board will consider.
The project titled the Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways 2.0 aims to provide increased opportunities for students to gain technical and soft skills that will prepare them for a variety of high-paying advanced manufacturing careers throughout the region, the MOU says.
It would serve serve middle and high school students in eight school systems in seven counties in the region and is proposed for funding through a Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) grant. The project length is defined as the 30-month grant period anticipated to cover December 2021-May 2024.
The board will also consider multiple other MOUs between the school system and other entities for the district’s Bridges to Success program, through which special education students earn pre-employment skills through paid contract work with local industries. Contracts with Artazn and SumiRiko are on the agenda for renewal, and a third contract with Amsee is also listed.
The COVID-19 leave policy the board will consider provides paid sick leave to employees who can provide documentation indicating both that they have tested positive for the virus and that they were either fully vaccinated, ineligible for vaccination or have a legitimate exemption under the Civil Rights Act. According to the policy the sick leave would not cover leave based on an employee’s family member’s illness or quarantine, would account for only up to eight work days and could only be used one time. The policy would expire in June 2022.
Multiple budget amendments as well as several policies are also on the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greene County Schools Central Office at 910 W. Summer St.