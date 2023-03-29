A Greeneville dental office was briefly locked down Tuesday afternoon for the safety of employees after a disgruntled patient allegedly made threats to “cause trouble” there, police Officer Walter Johnson said in a report.
A manager at Aspen Dental on East Andrew Johnson Highway told police the man became angry when told his appointment had to be rescheduled. The customer had changed his phone number and the dental practice was unable to reach him before he arrived for an appointment.
The man “became aggressive and began to verbally assault” an employee and was told to leave, and would be removed as a patient of the practice, the report said.
The man later called the Aspen Dental corporate office and “was very aggressive and verbally abusive” when a corporate employee explained company policies. He told the employee if they were not going to take any action, he would return to the practice and “cause trouble.”
The corporate employee notified the Greeneville manager to put the office on lockdown and call police. The man was not at the office when police arrived. He was located at home by Greene County sheriff’s deputies. Greeneville police arrived and served a trespass warning and told the former patient he would be charged with criminal trespass if he returned to the dental practice.