A management consulting firm that advised Purdue Phama L.P. and allegedly helped fuel the opioid epidemic in East Tennessee is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Greene and six other East Tennessee counties.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, seeks damages from New York consulting firm McKinsey and Co. McKinsey served as a long-time advisor to Purdue Pharma, maker of the highly addictive opioid pain medication OxyContin. It also served as advisors to the Sackler family that owned the company.
In 2007, Purdue Pharma and several managers entered guilty pleas to misbranding the highly addictive drug. Tennessee was part of a multi-state settlement.
McKinsey was brought in to advise on how to increase opioid sales while remaining in compliance with federal government guidelines reached as part of the 2007 settlement.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and other states arrived at a settlement with McKinsey totaling $573 million, with $15.1 million for Tennessee. None of the funds designated for Tennessee have been earmarked, to date, for individual counties.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Greene County by Greeneville lawyer Crystal Goan Jessee as part of a multi-county consortium. It seeks unspecified damages from McKinsey.
"It is all about ensuring that the money comes back to the local governments, that need it the most, and have been the most impacted," Jessee said Friday morning in an email.
Other East Tennessee counties that joined in the civil action include Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington counties.
From 2009 at least through mid-2014, Purdue “routinely relied upon McKinsey to orchestrate their sales and marketing strategy for OxyContin,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims that McKinsey “specifically sought to maximize OxyContin sales by working around the requirements of the (2007) Corporate Integrity Agreement that Purdue entered as part of its guilty plea.”
The lawsuit states that In 2013, Purdue implemented a McKinsey-conceived campaign called “Project Turbocharge,” later changed to “Evolve to Excellence.”
The campaign goal was to launch a marketing and sales campaign to maximize profits by boosting OxyContin sales to high-volume opioid prescribers. The program resulted in Purdue’s opioid sales being tripled in five years.
The resulting epidemic of addiction shattered families, transformed communities and drained county resources, according to the lawsuit.
The complaint is brought under the Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, as it relates to the “opioid marketing enterprise.”
Causes of action in the lawsuit include the RICO Act, the creation and perpetuation of a “public nuisance,” civil conspiracy “relating to the sales and marketing of Purdue’s opioid products” and unjust enrichment.
A jury trial is demanded. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages.
A statement released Sunday by McKinsey said the company’s “client service” with Purdue “was designed to support the legal prescription and use of opioids for patients with legitimate medical needs, and any suggestion that our work sought to increase overdoses or misuse and worsen a public health crisis is wrong. That said, we recognize that we have a responsibility to take into account the broader context and implications of the work that we do. Our work for Purdue fell short of that standard.”
The McKinsey lawsuit is the latest of thousands brought against Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers by governmental entities.
Local district attorneys general launched a landmark civil action filed in June 2017 to hold painkiller manufacturers responsible for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic.
A $35 million damages settlement with Endo Pharmceuticals in that lawsuit was announced in July.
The civil action known as the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit originally listed as defendants Purdue Pharma and related companies; and Mallinckrodt PLC, along with Endo. A “pill mill” doctor and other convicted opioid dealers were also named in the suit, which served as a template for hundreds of others filed by prosecutors and municipalities in Tennessee and across the country.
Plaintiffs claimed in court filings that painkiller manufacturers are responsible for the opioid epidemic in northeast Tennessee. They maintain that that opioid manufacturers aggressively marketed and promoted use of the addictive painkillers with full knowledge of the damage the highly addictive drugs were doing.
Purdue and Mallinckrodt both declared bankruptcy before the settlement was reached. Compensation from those companies in the Sullivan Baby Doe suit is being pursued in appropriate court venues.