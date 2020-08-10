Greeneville Fire Department members shared their expertise with members of eight volunteer departments Saturday during a training exercise held at the Greeneville Fire Department Training Center on Baileyton Road.
Firefighters were kept busy during the session, rotating in five-member squads through different training “evolutions.”
Exercises included a “‘live fire” interior attack, wildland fires, vehicle fires, flammable liquid-based fires requiring a fire extinguisher and a Dumpster fire.
The inter-agency drill was the first of its kind in Greene County and the prototype for future exercises, said Marty Shelton, administrative chief of the Greeneville Fire Department and chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
“The city and county have come together to make one seamless operation,” Shelton said.
The “live burn” class was overseen by Greeneville firefighter Lt. Ryan Holt as part of the process by volunteer firefighters to obtain Firefighter-1 certification with the state. Holt, who served as exercise instructor in charge, said the session went well.
Holt, who is also chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, said the training sessions make it easier for firefighters to become more proficient without having to travel to Johnson County or the state training facility in Bell Buckle near Nashville.
“This is the first live burn we did for the county,” Holt said. “We’re hoping to have a good working relationship with the county. I’m hoping it is the first of many.”
Holt said the Live Burn class totals 64 hours of instruction and began in February. He teaches the class as an adjunct instructor with the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy, assisted by other GFD instructors.
STUDENTS FROM 8 DEPARTMENTS
Participating were students from eight volunteer departments in Greene County: Mosheim, Newmansville, Sunnyside, South Greene, St. James, Town of Mosheim, Tusculum and United.
Students had to pass the 64-hour class before the exercise Saturday. The exercise is the first cooperative “live burn checkoff” held in Greene County, Holt said.
The next steps for the firefighters are to take a hazardous materials awareness and operations class and pass a written test, and then take the Firefighter-1 certification test, Holt said.
Holt said each student was able to make interior attacks on a fire, operate a hose nozzle and fire extinguisher and perfect other firefighting skills.
Water from a hydrant onsite fed hoses connected across training facility grounds. Firefighters in full turnout gear went about their business in temperatures in the mid-80s.
“This is a big time investment, whether it’s career or volunteer,” Shelton said.
The Firefighter-1 certification process also requires the hazmat awareness and hazmat operations classes. Testing is conducted through the Tennessee Firefighting Commission.
Shelton said a wildland fire drill was done “to simulate using hand tools to demonstrate how to extinguish a grass fire.”
The vehicle fire exercise simulated a car on fire “with correct approach angles and stream selections as (firefighters) moved in closer to the fire.”
Shelton said the use of proper protective clothing and self-contained breathing apparatus was required “to teach that never should the firefighters approach a vehicle on fire without proper PPE. To do so would be placing firefighters at risk.” Wooden pallets were relit to repeat the process for different squads.
The fire extinguisher exercise “was to walk the firefighters though the proper selection and the correct use of a fire extinguisher.”
A pan with a small amount of a flammable liquid was used to create the scenario. Proper types of extinguishers were discussed, along with sweep patterns and other techniques, Shelton said.
The Dumpster fire prop “was to cover these types of fires where anything and everything could be inside it,” he said.
The use of PPE was required to emphasize that firefighters should never approach a Dumpster on fire without proper equipment.
A “live fire” exercise in the fire training building was conducted “to give firefighters a chance to go into a smoky condition, using fake smoke, while searching for ‘victims’ and an actual fire to extinguish to complete,” Shelton said.
“They had to search through the bottom floor and extinguish it and make their way back out,” Shelton said.
The fire was digitally monitored on the exterior by thermocouples mounted to the ceiling, mid-level area, and floor areas to ensure temperature safety during the process monitored by an instructor.
Temperatures in an actual structure fire can reach 1,500 degrees or more along the ceiling when firefighters make entry, Shelton said.
“Temperatures during the drill were managed well below this amount. A back-up safety team of two instructor firefighters were geared and ready to make entry in the event of a ‘real world’ emergency during the drill,” he said.
“Safety was the main emphasis as crews had covered all angles to prevent an injury during the drill,” Shelton said.
SESSION PRODUCTIVE
Participants said the training session was useful.
“Between the Greeneville Fire Department and the 15 volunteer fire departments in the county, you never know when the different fire departments will be together,” Town of Mosheim Chief James Foshie said.
“This is kind of a pilot program,” Shelton said. “We’re just working out the kinks, but everything has went smoothly.”
He said over the last year, the Greeneville Fire Department and volunteer departments worked well together at several incidents, including fires at Greeneville Iron & Metal, at the Greeneville landfill and transfer station on Old Stage Road and a large house on Crestwood Drive.
Skills learned Saturday will benefit the firefighters.
“You can lecture them all day, but (it’s not complete) until they feel some heat and actually use it,” Shelton said.
Precautions were taken during the training exercise to protect against the coronavirus, Shelton said.
For more information on the training process, visit the the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire-service-codes-enforcement-academy-tfaca.html.