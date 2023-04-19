A man sought in Washington County on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other offenses was apprehended Tuesday afternoon at a home in Justice Road in Greene County, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Ronnie Howard, 37 of Knoxville, is also charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving and possession of stolen property.
Deputies from both Washington and Greene counties assisted in the apprehension of Howard.
On Sunday night, Washington County deputies encountered Howard driving a stolen 2008 Dodge Charger at 110 mph on U.S. 11E.
“When deputies engaged the vehicle to attempt a traffic stop, Howard began multiple evasive maneuvers to get away. He narrowly missed striking multiple vehicles, eventually spun the car around and attempted to hit a Washington County Sheriff’s vehicle head-on,” the news release states.
Howard abandoned the vehicle on Broyles Road in Washington County and fled on foot. Deputies located a man who was a passenger in the vehicle. He gave deputies the name and description of the driver, who had known ties to Greene County, according to the release.
Howard is held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond on arrest warrants for failure to appear pending a first court appearance.
In addition to the warrants in Washington County, Howard has multiple arrest warrants in North Carolina, the release states.