Numerous local offices, from commission seats to judgeships, will be decided in Greene County’s May 3 Republican primaries.
Even though the Aug. 4 County General Election will officially elect candidates to their offices, a lack of Democratic and independent candidates will lead to many offices being decided in the May 3 Republican primaries, barring any write-in campaigns in August.
The local Democratic Party called a primary for all local offices except county and city school board seats, but only three Democratic candidates submitted petitions before the qualifying deadline for three separate Greene County Commission seat races.
The race for three 1st Commissioner District seats will be contested in August by Republicans Kathy Crawford, Nick Gunter and Tim White, Democrat Darrell Key, and independent candidate Todd Pierce.
The race for three 4th Commissioner District seats will be contested in August by Democrat Amanda Beamer and the three Republican candidates who come out of the Republican primary in May. Republicans running for that seat are Bill Dabbs, Eddie Jennings, Adam Musgrove, Lyle Parton and Tim Smithson.
Democrat John Waddle is running for one of three seats in the 6th Commissioner District, but the race drew only two Republicans, Jeffrey Bible and Larkin Clemmer, so it will essentially be decided in May.
One additional race, in the 5th Commissioner District, will not be decided until the August general election. Dana Wilds is running as an independent and will be on the ballot with the three candidates who come out of the Republican primary in May. That primary is between five Republicans: Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Pamela Carpenter, Lynn Fillers, Jeremy Roberts, and Gary Shelton.
The race for one at-large seat on the Town of Greeneville’s School Board will also be contested in August. Craig Shepard is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the seat, and he will face independent candidates Thomas Annett and Patsy Barger in the August general.
Every other local race on the ballot will be decided in the May 3 County Primary.
The Greene County mayoral race will be decided between two Republican candidates, Kevin Morrison and Terry Greer.
Voters in the Republican primary race for greene county clerk will also decide that race between candidates Andrew James Anderson, Lori Bryant and Kallie Lister.
The Republican primary for register of deeds will also send an uncontested candidate to the general election from a field of four Republicans that includes Matthew Carpenter, Karen Collins Ottinger, Joy Rader and Tamara Wilcox.
The race for Greene County sheriff will be decided in the Republican primary between Wesley Holt and Andy Barham since there will be no Democratic or Independent challenge in August.
Voters in the 2nd Commission District will choose their three county representatives from Republican primary candidates Brad Peters, Chase Murray, Joshua Arrowood and Alan Marsh in May.
The May 3 Republican primary will also decide who holds the three 3rd Commission District county commission seats. O.J. Early, Jan Kiker, Robin Quillen, Eric Scott, Jason Cobble and Dillon Carpenter are running for the seat in the decisive Republican primary.
The race for three 7th County Commission District seats will be decided solely in the Republican primary as well, with Lisa Bowman Anderson, Paul Burkey, Teddy Lawing, Terry Musick, and Robert Pleasant running.
Local judicial and court races will also be determined in the May 3 Republican primary.
Due to there being no Democratic or independent challenge for the 3rd Judicial District’s Circuit Court judgeship Part II, the Republican primary race between Bradley Mercer, William Phillips and Crystal Jessee will determine who wins the judicial seat.
The race for 3rd Judicial District public defender will also be decided in the primary. Either Todd Estep or Deanna Snyder will be elected to hold the position through the Republican contest.
The office of circuit court clerk will be decided in the May 3 primary as well. Republicans Chris Shepard and Whitney Collins will compete for the position, with the victor running unopposed in the August general election after the primary.
There are also a handful of positions that will see Republican candidates running unopposed in their May 3 primary contests, meaning their races are basically already decided as they will also run unopposed in the August general except in the case of a write-in candidate.
Douglas Jenkins is running unopposed in the Republican primary for 3rd Judicial District chancellor, while Alex Pearson and Beth Boniface are running unopposed for the positions of 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge Part I and Part III respectively.
In the Republican primary, Kenneth Bailey is running unopposed for General Sessions judge, John Dugger is running unopposed for 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge, and Dan Armstrong is running unopposed for 3rd Judicial district attorney general.
Many Republicans are also running unopposed for local Greene County offices.
Nathan Holt is running unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for the office of county trustee, and Kevin Swatsell is running unopposed for the office of road superintendent.
A Republican is also running unopposed for every Greene County Constable seat in the May 3 Republican primary.
Travis Dearstone is running in the 1st Constable District Constable, Wayne Wilhoit in the 2nd Constable District, Kenneth Bitner in the 3rd Constable District, William Parton in the 4th Constable District, Freddie Sams in the 5th Constable District, Matthew Brobeck in the 6th Constable District, and Timothy Vonglis in the 7th Constable District.
The races for Greene County School Board positions are also uncontested with four Republicans and one independent all running uncontested.
Those running unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for county school board seats who will not face a challenge in August are: Stacey Franklin for 1st District, Larry Bible for 3rd District, Gary Compton for 5th District, and Mark Rothe for 6th District.
Minnie Blankenship Banks will run unopposed for 4th District school board member in the Aug. 4 general election as an independent.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail for the May 3 County primary is April 4.