A Johnson City man was charged Saturday with multiple drug violations after he was found passed out in a vehicle outside Lee’s Market on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Jonathan E. Collis, 808 Frank Jones Road, Johnson City, was charged with Schedule II, III and IV drug violations, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Officer Eric Davis responded to the market where he was told that Collis had pulled up to the store and then passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Davis knocked on the car window and Collis did not wake up, so the officer opened up the passenger side door and did a sternum rub to awaken the man, according to the report.
After he woke up, Collis allegedly told Davis he was coming down from methamphetamine and had no place to go, the report stated.
A local warrant check indicated Collis had an active failure to appear warrant on file with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the report stated.
As Collis was arrested, a search revealed about 1.47 grams of methamphetamine, three Alprazolam pills, four Suboxone pilles and an unknown white partial pill in his front right pocket, according to the report.
A digital scale and a glass pipe were also found in Collis’ vehicle, the report stated.