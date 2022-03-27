A fire driven by high winds Saturday afternoon just off U.S. 11E in Limestone destroyed two mobile homes and two cars, and damaged a nearby business and house.
Multiple fire departments and other first responders helped contain the fire, said Tim Jaynes, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department chief.
The fire, which started at 119 Valentine Circle, was called in about 5:10 p.m. Saturday to Washington County 911 Dispatch.
No injuries were reported.
“The first call was one mobile home on fire extending to another. The fire was wind-driven and extended quickly to a second mobile home, and was threatening a house across the road,” Jaynes said.
The flames were blown toward Yankee Salvage at 3141 U.S. 11E and into a nearby wooded area
“One house had some damage and there was some damage to Yankee Salvage,” Jaynes said.
Responding fire departments working together in a coordinated response included Limestone, Jonesborough, Sulphur Springs, Tusculum, Newmansville, Nolichuckey Valley, Embreeville, Fall Branch and Johnson City.
Flames spread quickly and required a three-pronged attack.
“The fire attack was initiated in three locations. One setup was at Yankee Salvage to stop the fire. This east setup involved tankers and brush units,” Jaynes said.
The second setup was supplied by a 5-inch supply line, causing the temporary closure of U.S. 11E.
“This attack focused primarily on the burning structures,” Jaynes said.
The third and west setup “was to attack the fire and protect remaining structures. It also focused on the fire threatening the house in a direct path of the fire,” Jaynes said.
“This was supplied by the water division made up of the Greene County units as well as Washington County,” he said.
The Johnson City Fire Department responded with a ladder truck to allow for an elevated stream of water to ensure the fire was extinguished “and to reach exposure areas easier,” Jaynes said.
“Firefighters from all agencies were mixed in as needed for operations and worked together to bring the fire under control,” he said.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said the fire department’s assistance was requested soon after the fire was called in.
Tusculum sent two pumper-tanker trucks and a rescue engine and 12 firefighters. Tusculum firefighters were assigned to provide a secondary water supply for a Limestone engine.
Shelton said that 600 feet of large-diameter supply hose was laid out to U.S. 11E for use by the Limestone fire engine.
Tusculum firefighters set up three 2,100-gallon holding tanks along the four-lane highway, and tankers hauled water from a nearby church where a fire hydrant was located.
The tankers dumped loads of between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of water into the portable tanks in one minute to 90 seconds “and repeated the cycle,” Shelton said.
He said a fire hydrant across U.S. 11E from the fire was being used to supply another Limestone engine with a large-diameter hose supply line.
The response had the effect “of blocking both lanes on both sides of the four-lane (road) that blocked traffic during the fire,” Shelton said.
Tusculum is among area fire departments that train regularly to be ready for any real-life situation.
"This scenario was the topic of our Monday night drills last Monday where the TVFD was setting this very skill up as part of our weekly training,” Shelton said.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department sent an engine and a crew of firefighters to man the Tusculum station while department members were fighting the blaze in Washington County.
Other agencies at the fire scene Saturday afternoon included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County EMS, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The fire cause remains under investigation.