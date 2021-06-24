A man charged last week with methamphetamine possession and evading arrest was found to “be in possession of numerous items of stolen property,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Thursday in a news release.
Tyler Warren Nunley, 23, of 1290 Ottway Road, was taken into custody June 18. He faces a number of new charges, and other charges filed earlier are pending.
Nunley was seen on the night of June 18 by sheriff’s deputies driving a “dirt bike” motorcycle out of a wooded area in the 1300 block of Horse Creek Park Road.
Nunley rode to a nearby spot and stopped before fleeing. A deputy heard the motorcycle get stuck nearby. Deputies ran up to it and Nunley was taken into custody.
A search of Nunley turned up two plastic bags containing about 3.4 grams of suspected meth in a cigarette pack.
Nunley’s arrest led to the discovery of a stolen property trove.
Items recovered by deputies include a Dutchman Aspen camping trailer, an HP Laptop computer, a Yamaha Big Bear four-wheeler, a Honda CRF150 motorcycle, a Homesteader box trailer, a Carry-On box trailer, chain saws, a generator, weed eaters, a pressure washer and numerous power and hand tools.
One incident Nunley was sought in connection to occurred about 3 p.m. June 18. A resident of the 500 block of Johnson Road told deputies that a surveillance camera in his driveway sent a notification to his phone.
“When he looked at it, a white Ford truck was backed up to his utility trailer that had his Kubota Zero Turn mower loaded on it,” the report said.
The victim yelled at the suspect through the camera as he was trying to hook the trailer up to the truck. The man, later identified as Nunley, left without the trailer and lawn mower.
Nunley was served multiple pending warrants after being taken into custody. He had an appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Nunley remains held on $190,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
Charges filed against Nunley include two counts of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less that $60,000, theft of property valued over $2,500 but less that $10,000, two counts of theft of property valued under $1,000, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, felony evading arrest, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nunley has a July 30 appearance date in Greene County Criminal Court on charges of delivery or sale of methamphetamine, firearms possession and theft of property filed in March and in 2019. Plea hearings in January and May in connection with the earlier charges were rescheduled, according to court records.