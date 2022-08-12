Municipal Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Aug 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authority Power Building Greeneville Light Transports Aeronautics Airport Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life