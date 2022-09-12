Murder Case Arraignment Rescheduled Sep 12, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An arraignment Friday in Greene County Criminal Court for a man charged with first-degree murder was continued to Nov. 30 by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.Randall Glenn Greene, 58, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19, 2021, death of his ex-wife, Lesia Darlene Greene.Sheriff’s deputies were called on the morning of Nov. 19 to 835 Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap. Lesia Greene, 56, was found deceased inside her home, according to sheriff’s department investigators.Randall Greene was taken into custody later that day and charged in connection with the death.Greene is held on $750,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arraignment Randall Glenn Greene First-degree Murder Criminal Law Law Crime Death John F. Dugger Jr. Murder Investigator Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Owner Of The Wandering Llamas Farm Expands Services 2022 Baileyton Celebration To Feature Music, Food, Crafts, Celebrities Yates Building Demolition Begins To Make Way For Development