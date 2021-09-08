Dillion Edward Ramsey, 27, was charged last week with first-degree murder in connection with the February shooting death of a Midway man.
Ramsey was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on the first-degree murder count in connection with the death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” on Feb. 10 in a Warrensburg Road home, sheriff’s deputies said after his death.
Sheriff’s department investigators, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, identified a person of interest in the crime who was taken into custody.
Ramsey has been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center.
A news release issued Wednesday by the sheriff’s department said that charges Ramsey was being held on at the time he was charged with murder include violation of probation.
Charges in connection to the homicide have been pending since the time of Wilds’ death.
Ramsey listed a Parrottsville address on Feb. 12 when he appeared in General Sessions Court and entered a guilty plea to a 2020 violation of probation charge, according to court records.
Ramsey appeared on Feb. 17 in General Sessions Court and entered a guilty plea to a public intoxication charge with a listed violation date of Feb. 10, the same day Wilds’ body was found.
On the morning of Feb. 10, the sheriff’s department received a call reporting that a man appeared to have been shot at a home along Warrensburg Road in Midway. Deputies responded and found Wilds' body.
Evidence was presented on Sept. 1 to the grand jury, which returned the first-degree murder indictment. Ramsey remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Nov. 30 in Criminal Court.