A Telford man was charged by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with second-degree murder following an investigation into the drug-related death of a man last year, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release.
William Eric Britton, 50, of 144 Glaze Road, was charged in connection with the Oct. 17, 2020, death of 50-year-old Phillip Riddle.
On that date, deputies responded to the Glaze Road address on a report of a man down. Deputies found Riddle deceased.
“As a result of the investigation, it was later learned that Riddle’s cause of death was due to fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity,” the news release said.
Investigators also recovered about one pound of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of over $49,000, and $9,700 cash from a floor safe belonging to Britton, the release said.
Evidence in the case was presented to a Washington County Grand Jury earlier in January and a true bill was issued for Britton charging him with second-degree murder.
Britton was taken into custody on Monday. He is held on $250,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending an upcoming appearance in Washington County Criminal Court.
“This investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending,” Graybeal said in the release.