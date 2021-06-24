Lightning strikes at random, a truth reinforced by what happened earlier this month at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
During an intense lightning storm early on June 12, a lightning bolt stuck the radio communications antenna atop the fire station at 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The bolt sent a massive jolt of power down the wire, disintegrating the antenna assembly and “frying” equipment and appliances hooked up to power sources in the building, fire Chief Harold Williamson said.
SHORTED OUT
Portable scanners, power tools, computer equipment, two 55-inch screen televisions used for training, a copier, a microwave oven, a washing machine and other appliances were overloaded and shorted out.
Necessary repairs to electrical outlets have been made, and the fire department awaits insurance reimbursement for equipment with burned-out circuits, Williamson said.
Williamson said the firefighters were out on a lightning strike call shortly after midnight on June 12 on Willow Creek Lane when lightning hit the building’s radio antenna.
“(There was) damage to the radio communications antenna. We have a backup system to be able to page out any department in case 911 goes down, but as of now ours is down due to the lightning strike (that) burnt our system up,” Williamson said this week.
He said most of the electronics and other equipment plugged into electrical outlets “got fried” when power surged.
“When lightning strikes, it will come back through (wiring) and fry all your electronics,” Williamson said. “It can happen to anybody. We’re just lucky, thank God, it didn’t catch the building on fire. It could have been a lot worse.”
While the lightning strike caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department property, Williamson sees the incident as an opportunity to remind the public about taking lightning-related safety precautions.
“Be aware of how dangerous lightning is. You never know where lightning is going to strike,” he said.
The fire department building has a surge protector system, something Williamson recommends for all homeowners, along with not plugging an excessive amount of extension cords into the same outlet.
Power strips are recommended.
“Make sure your house is properly grounded. (A power surge) can still happen, but the better off it is grounded, the better off you will be,” Williamson said.
The lightning strike “disintegrated” the radio antenna.
“There was nothing left of it. You couldn’t even find a piece of it,” he said.
A DANGER TO PEOPLE
Storm data from the National Weather Service shows that over the 30-year span of 1989 through 2018, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year.
Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, “leaving 90% with various degrees of disability,” according to the NWS.
There were 17 direct lightning fatalities in the U.S. in 2020, according to the NWS.
“Tornadoes, hail, and wind gusts get the most attention, but only lightning can strike outside the storm itself. Lightning is the first thunderstorm hazard to arrive and the last to leave,” an NWS safety publication says.
Lightning “is likely to strike the tallest objects in a given area — you should not be the tallest object,” the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration advises.
“Avoid isolated tall trees, hilltops, utility poles, cell phone towers, cranes, large equipment, ladders, scaffolding, or rooftops. Avoid open areas, such as fields. Never lie flat on the ground,” an OSHA news release said.
Being inside is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm, according to OSHA.
In the case of a metal-roofed building, any electricity from a lightning strike “will be safely transferred to the ground below so occupants will be unaffected,” OSHA states.
INDOOR, OUTDOOR SAFETY TIPS
The Centers for Disease Control states that the best defense “is to avoid lightning.” The CDC offers indoor and outdoor safety tips.
Outdoor safety tips to avoid being struck include:
- Be aware: Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If the forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone a trip or activity, or make sure adequate safe shelter is readily available.
- Go indoors: Remember the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Find a safe, enclosed shelter when thunder is heard. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
- Seek shelter immediately even if caught out in the open: If caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce chances of being struck, but does not remove a person from danger.
If caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, the following actions may reduce risk:
- Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks.
- Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with head tucked and hands over the ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.
- Never shelter under an isolated tree.
- Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.
- Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.
- Stay away from objects that conduct electricity, such as barbed wire fences, power lines and windmills.
- Separate: If in a group during a thunderstorm, separate from each other. This will reduce the number of injuries if lightning strikes the ground.
The CDC advises against staying in open vehicles, structures and spaces during a thunderstorm. Avoid open vehicles such as convertibles, motorcycles and golf carts. Be sure to avoid open structures such as porches, gazebos, baseball dugouts, and sports arenas. And stay away from open spaces such as golf courses, parks, playgrounds, ponds, lakes, swimming pools, and beaches.
Indoors, even though a home is a safe shelter during a lightning storm, you may still be at risk. About one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors. Following are tips to keep safe and reduce the risk of being struck by lightning while indoors.
- Avoid water: Do not bathe, shower, wash dishes, or have any other contact with water during a thunderstorm because lightning can travel through a building’s plumbing.
- Avoid electronic equipment: Do not use computers, laptops, game systems, washers, dryers, stoves, or anything connected to an electrical outlet. Lightning can travel through electrical systems, radio and television reception systems, and any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring. Equip the home with whole-house surge protectors to protect your appliances.
- Avoid corded phones: Corded phones are not safe to use during a thunderstorm. Do not use them. It is safe to use cordless or cellular phones during a storm.
- Avoid windows, doors, porches, and concrete: Do not lie on concrete floors during a thunderstorm. Also, avoid leaning on concrete walls. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.