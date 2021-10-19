Pumpkins galore, hayrides, and a huge maze await anyone willing to visit the Myers Farm in Bulls Gap.
Myers Farm is located just a few minutes from I-81, and off the Andrew Johnson Highway on Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap.
It will be open until Oct. 31.
The 550-acre Myers Farm consists of four main sections: the pumpkin patches, greenhouse, a herd of 200-plus beef cattle, and farm events, including educational field trips for schoolchildren.
But co-owner Vera Ann Myers said Sunday at the farm that it’s the decorating of pumpkins with a choice of corn shucks, silk, paint, and flowers in their loft that is the main attraction, for kids and adults alike.
There is no admission to visit the farm.
Plenty of pumpkins, squash, and gourds are laid out for the choosing, or one can go to one of two pumpkin patches across Gap Creek Road and pick their own pumpkin.
“We grow everything here,” said Myers.
Eldon Myers, her husband and co-owner, drives a tractor that pulls a hayride trailer from the main part of the farm to a nearby 24-acre corn maze, reportedly East Tennessee’s largest corn maze.
Sunday was “a perfect day” for a hayride, said Heather Spradlin. She came to the farm with her 4-year-old son, Brylon, who liked looking at the cows resting under a tree along the hayride trail to the maze.
There are four courses in the maze to choose from: Trail 1 (Easy), Trail 2 (Moderate), and Trail 3 (Hard), plus a straight path to a square open field.
“Fall has arrived,” said Eldon Myers, as he guided people off the hayride trailer down some wooden steps to the maze’s entrance. He makes the roundtrip hayride trips every 25 minutes, giving people a chance to try out one of the mazes and then catch a hayride back to the retail portion of the farm near its entrance.
Shana Hampton, her daughter Keira Hampton, and Travis Graham finished the hardest maze trail with smiles and relief on their faces.
Said Graham, “We had a good time. It was pretty difficult. It was a real maze.”
Shana Hampton said it was “a little muddy” and confusing, “but fun.”
They were from Morristown.
Said Vera Ann Myers back at “the shed,” where fresh squash, gourds, and pumpkins can be paid for, as well as pumpkin bread, fudge, drinks, T-shirts, and other items, “decorating the pumpkin is definitely the top attraction” located in a loft in the building.
“We’re blessed with an excellent pumpkin crop this year,” she said.
A couple from Morristown, Andrew and McKenzie Fowler, were looking at the pumpkins for sale with their seven-week-old son, Hudson.
Andrew Fowler said, “We picked out a (small) pumpkin for him. We’re looking for more.”
Scott Zweifel said he was at the farm with his wife, Sarah, and sons Aiden, 11, and Aaron, 12, to enjoy the sunshine and “take advantage of it” by getting out, one day after it rained hard in the area.
Scott Zweifel said his famiy was “transitioning” to a retirement home in Greeneville, after moving from “crowded” Florida.
Sarah Zeifel said of Greeneville, “It’s like a piece of heaven here.”
Meanwhile, Vera Ann Myers said Covid “put an end to the educational field trips (for schoolchildren) in 2020.
“We’re getting a few this year ... but we’re still not back to full capacity,” she stated.
She said her farm had the first corn maze built in northeast Tennessee, in 2000. Educational field trips began in 1997, she added.
“We’ve been growing pumpkins and selling them since 1990. It all started with a pumpkin.”
Myers Farm is open every day, she said, but those interested in hayrides, the maze, or any special events should check their website first. Their hours vary.
The Myers Farm traditions are being carried on by the Myers’ only son, Ethan, and their daughter-in-law, Emily.
Said Vera Ann Myers, “We started this in the ’90s before it was cool,” or hip to do so.
The phone number for the Myers Farm is 423-235-4796. It also has a Facebook page.