MyRIDE First Tennessee, a door-through-door volunteer ride share program, has exceeded 200,000 miles traveled over 20,000 trips since launching four years ago, according to a news release.
This milestone reinforces the vital role of the MyRIDE program in Northeast Tennessee and has ensured that area seniors have access to basic necessities even if they are homebound, according to the news release from First Tennessee Development District.
Initially funded by money made available through the Davidson County Chancery Court, MyRIDE programs are active in Greeneville, Johnson City, Johnson County, Jonesborough and Kingsport.
Coordinators embedded within these senior centers connect a senior, who pays a small user fee, to the network of volunteer drivers in their area who make trips to doctors’ offices, the grocery story, pharmacy, bank, or any of the necessary locations a senior might need to visit.
The program would not function without the outstanding volunteer drivers who make this service possible, the press release noted.
“The MyRIDE programs are very successful in the region,” shared MyRIDE Volunteer Coordinator Lee Gay. He went on to add that “our MyRIDE consumers have shared with us that the program has given them a sense of freedom back. Without the program, they feel like a burden to their families when they need transportation.”
MyRIDE also enables a senior to age in their own home which represents a significant cost savings to seniors and their families.
Anyone interested in more information on MyRIDE services or to register as a volunteer driver should contact Lee Gay at lgay@ftaaad.org