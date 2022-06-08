The Niswonger Foundation’s Summer Leadership Institute for the Scholarship and Leadership Program participants were told to expect a “mystery guest” one day last week.
Little did they expect the guest would be former Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence and Greene County philanthropist Scott Niswonger are both Purdue University graduates and have worked together on projects involving the school dating back to the time when Pence was still Indiana governor.
The two men have been friends for about 10 years. Niswonger, chairman and foundation founder, typically brings in a notable guest to serve as a “capstone” for each year’s summer leadership program. Pence admirably filled the bill.
The former vice president in Donald Trump’s administration took a few hours out of his schedule to speak with the scholars May 31. He was personally flown by Niswonger from Indianapolis to Greeneville and back to take part.
Next to the Leadership Institute students, perhaps no one was as surprised about Pence’s visit than Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief. Ward learned several days before Pence’s visit that Greeneville police officers were needed to provide security for Pence, who no longer has Secret Service agents accompany him on trips.
Vice presidents are essentially on their own about six months after leaving office, a fact Ward only learned last week. Greeneville police worked with a private security consultant to ensure Pence’s safety during his short visit.
Pence readily embraced the opportunity to meet with the Niswonger scholars.
“I asked him if he was able to participate and he said he would,” Niswonger said Tuesday.
Because of the short duration of Pence’s visit and his tight schedule, details about the trip were known to only a few people connected with the Niswonger Foundation, and Greeneville police.
“He only had an hour and 15 minutes and he (asked) if he could spend the time with the scholars. The visit was so brief he didn’t want to take the time away from them,” Niswonger said.
Niswonger described the soft-spoken Pence as “a respectful man and a good Christian” who described his duties as vice president to the scholars and also answered their questions.
“He’s a pretty interesting guy. He is very approachable. He did say how important it is to stay focused,” Niswonger said. “He certainly is a man of faith.”
Pence’s response to a question about how he responds to his political critics impressed Niswonger, a self-made businessman whose philanthropic endeavors have bettered the lives of many throughout Northeast Tennessee.
Pence told the scholars he begins each day by reading a passage from the Bible.
He said, “I approach every day with an open heart. It’s hard to be angry at people that you’re praying for,’” Niswonger related.
Niswonger revealed the one unscheduled stop requested by Pence, a well-versed student of history who was surprised to learn another American vice president called Greeneville home.
While on the way from the airport to the Niswonger Foundation office in Greeneville, Pence asked to stop at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
“I told him this was the home of Andrew Johnson. He knew everything about Johnson. He studied him a lot and said what he was able to accomplish during difficult times. He said, “I never thought I would be in the town where he was buried so I can pay my respects,’” Niswonger said. “He was extremely knowledgable about Andrew Johnson.”
Pence walked alone to Andrew Johnson’s gravesite and prayed there before continuing on to the meet with the 21 Niswonger Foundation scholars.
“Our scholars didn’t know he was going to do it until about an hour before. They were told there would be a ‘mystery speaker.’ We needed to keep it quiet,” Niswonger said. “When he walked in, it was a little bit of an emotional experience for them because he was so approachable. They were very attentive and so was he.”
About 16 Greeneville police officers were assigned to Pence’s security detail.
“We worked with a private security consultant, assessed risks and just tried to minimize those risks as much as possible and keep it very low key,” Ward said. “We had a threat assessment matrix we used going in and out. It worked all the way around.”
Officers trained in special operations comprised the security detail.
“We tried to take care of it with guys without any additional burden on patrol (officers),” Ward said. “There was no (additional) cost to taxpayers. We had a purpose and accomplished that purpose.”
Pence’s travel while in Greeneville “was very limited as far as where he went and for the general public’s opportunity to see him,” said Ward, who was pleased to see the young scholars interact with a vice president.
“Can you imagine being one of those kids and being able to meet him in their hometown? It’s pretty amazing,” he said.
Ward was a member of the Greeneville police SWAT team for about 25 years and has worked his share of security details.
“That’s the highest profile candidate I have ever had to provide security for. We all tried to be as low-key as possible,” he said. “I said a prayer before we started and said another prayer when we were done.”
Niswonger is confident that Pence will return to Greeneville when he has more time to meet with the public.
“I’ve got a lot more to show him. He will be back,” Niswonger said.