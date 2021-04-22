The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is joining the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to raise awareness of the importance of making a home inventory before severe weather or an emergency strikes.
The NAIC recently launched its new Home Inventory App, a news release said.
The NAIC Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims, the release said.
“Creating an annual home inventory should be an important part of every homeowner’s to-do list when it comes to emergency preparedness. The NAIC’s Home Inventory App makes it easy for consumers to make a safe, secure record of their home’s contents in the event they ever need to file an insurance claim after an emergency,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston said.
WHAT APP OFFERS
The NAIC Home Inventory App, which can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play, gives consumers the ability to:
- Group belongings by category
- Scan barcodes for accuracy
- Upload and export photos
- Find disaster preparation advice
- Review information about filing insurance claims
OTHER STEPS TO PREPARE
In addition to making a home inventory, Tennessee consumers can take several other steps to help them prepare for an emergency:
- Create an emergency kit that includes bottled water, a first-aid kit, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, non-perishable food items, blankets, clothing, prescription medications, eyeglasses, personal hygiene supplies and a small amount of cash.
- Prepare an evacuation plan and choose two meeting places: one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and one outside the neighborhood in case it is not possible to return home.
- Review insurance policies, including homeowners, renters, flood or health policies, to make sure that adequate coverage is in place should a disaster strike.
“It is important to note that traditional homeowners policies do not cover floods,” the release said.
The majority of Tennessee homeowners are not covered by flood insurance. Flood insurance can only be purchased through an insurance agent or an insurer participating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If in need of an agent who sells flood insurance, contact the NFIP Referral Call Center at 1-800-427-4661.