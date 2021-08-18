An Afton man seen floating naked Wednesday morning down the Nolichucky River on a log was charged by sheriff’s deputies with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Troy D. Hunt, 52, of 1600 Ripley Island Road, was also found to have active arrest warrants issued in Greene County, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
About 11 a.m. Wednesday, “a call was placed into 911 about a man floating down the Nolichucky River naked, clinging onto a log,” the report said.
A multiple-agency countywide search ensued. Emergency personnel were stationed at every bridge downstream from the original sighting in the area of Ripley Island Road.
Hunt was allegedly uncooperative with first responders as he passed under each bridge “and refused flotation devices, slapped ropes away from him that were thrown to him from the bridge, and at one point accepted a life vest but then threw it in the river,” the report said.
Hunt passed through the Birds Bridge area without accepting help, the report continued.
“Hunt was asked why he was naked, to which he responded that the river current must have torn his shorts off,” the report said.
Hunt showed signs of intoxication, “including confusion and statements that did not make sense,” the report said.
When asked why he refused assistance from rescuers, Hunt replied they “had yelled at him, which hurt his feelings so he refused the ropes and flotation devices.”
Hunt was again asked why he was naked. He said he had gone into the river in shorts, “but (said) the river current must have ripped them off of him during his float.”
The incident concluded about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Hunt is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A records check after Hunt was taken to the Greene County Detention Center showed he had the outstanding arrest warrants.
Rescuers included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters.