An unclothed man floating down the Nolichucky River Wednesday on a pile of wood debris was eventually pulled out of the water unharmed and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Troy D. Hunt, 52, who has listed addresses in Jonesborough and Afton, is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Hunt went into the river near Ripley Island Road and was removed from the water near the boat ramp at Kinser Park, authorities said.
Along the way, Hunt said he was not in distress and allegedly refused to take hold of rope lines extended to him.
Hunt was taken from the water about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and given clothing to wear.
Rescuers included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and sheriff’s deputies.