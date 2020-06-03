Sheriff’s deputies who responded Tuesday night to a call about an unclothed woman standing on a Cedar Creek Road porch took her into custody, along with a man inside the house.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 33, of 425 Cedar Creek Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald M. Macon, 76, of the same address, was charged with the same offenses, Deputy James Crum said in a report.
Deputies went to the address about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and encountered Phelps “standing at her front porch naked,” the report said. Phelps was walked inside the house. As deputies were leaving, they walked past a window and saw Macon holding a pipe.
Deputies reentered the house and found the pipe and a shoe box containing Suboxone, a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine residue, and several cut straws. Phelps and Macon both denied possession and were taken into custody.
Phelps and Macon were held on bond pending a General Sessions Court appearance.