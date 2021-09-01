The Trial Court Vacancy Commission Tuesday forwarded the names of three applicants to fill the unexpired term of Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright to the governor’s office following a public hearing at the General Morgan Inn.
The candidates are Crystal Jessee, a Greeneville lawyer; J. Bradley Mercer, a 3rd Judicial District assistant attorney general; and Rogersville lawyer William E. Phillips II.
Gov. Bill Lee could appoint one of the three candidates or name another qualified person to fill out the remaining year of Judge Thomas J. Wright’s term.
Wright retired effective Sept. 1. He was elected in 2014 to an eight-year term on the Circuit Court bench that ends in 2022.
Commission members heard statements from the three applicants for the judicial position and conducted individual interviews. Each cited their qualifications in opening statements and then answered questions from trial commission members.
Two ballots were cast by the eight Trial Court Vacancy Commission members present. Two of the candidates were found qualified for the judgeship. The commission did not specify which two, and forwarded the list of the three candidates to Lee.
William C. Koch Jr., dean of the Nashville School of Law, served as chair of the commission public hearing.
“We will formally notify the governor that we are unable to provide a list of three qualified applicants for the job. We determined that two applicants are qualified,” Koch said after the hearing.
Lee “has the prerogative to appoint any lawyer he deems to be qualified (among) applicants for the position, including any other qualified attorney in the 3rd Judicial District” Koch said.
A background check on each applicant will be done by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and forwarded to Lee, who will then interview candidates and choose a person to fill out the remaining year of Wright’s Circuit Court term.
Given the need on the Circuit Court bench in the 3rd Judicial District, Koch anticipates the selection process “will go fairly quickly.”
In response to a question, Mercer said that anyone appointed as a judge would have a learning curve. All the candidates cited their professional experience and temperament as suitable for a judicial position.
Commission member Hal North told Phillips he understood the judgeship has historically “been a Greene County judgeship.”
Phillips responded that as a judge, he would serve all residents of the four-county 3rd Judicial District.
Jessee, 41, had practiced law since 2005. Her Greeneville-based practice, the Jessee Law Office, focuses on civil litigation and domestic law matters. She is a candidate for the Circuit Court judgeship when it comes up for election in 2022.
Mercer, 38, has practiced law since 2010. He was in private practice until 2014, when he became an assistant district attorney general based in Hamblen County. Mercer has served in the Greene County district attorney general’s office as a prosecutor since 2019.
Phillips, 44, has practiced law since 2002. He is a partner in the Phillips & Hale law firm in Rogersville. He is Rogersville city attorney and also represents clients in criminal and domestic relations cases.