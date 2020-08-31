Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels experienced a surprise Saturday when he helped unveil a sign for the town’s new Leisure Park at 375 Whirlwind Road. Other city leaders had kept secret from him the fact that the park was being named in his honor.
Minutes later, Daniels snipped the ribbon that symbolically opened the new 3-acre dog park, 18-hole frisbee golf course, and nature trail. In his brief comments at the event, he vowed to his fellow Greeneville employees that he would “get ‘em back” someday.
On a more serious note he expressed his appreciation for the gesture and his gratitude to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, which built the park.
The late-morning ribbon-cutting was attended by a large crowd (including several leashed dogs), despite earlier rain and the threat of more rain to come. Good weather prevailed throughout the brief ceremony, which included comments from Jenny Boyd, wife of University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. She spoke on behalf of a foundation headed by her family, the Boyd Foundation, which gave support to the park project through a grant.
Boyd said that, during the period her husband was running for governor, she “fell in love” with Greeneville during campaign-related visits, and was pleased the Boyd Foundation was able to be part of the project.
Boyd’s husband is the founder of Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville-based business with more than 800 employees and offices in six countries,
The company produces pet-related products under the brand names PetSafe, Invisible Fence and SportDOG. Boyd also is chairman of Boyd Sports and owner of the Tennessee Smokies, Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Reds and Elizabethton Twins.
Todd Smith, town administrator, reminded those attending that they were standing atop a reclaimed “dump.” The park was constructed at the site of an old city landfill that closed in the early 1970s. The State of Tennessee (TDEC) performed numerous ground checks and inspections at the proposed site before, and during, construction to ensure that the site was safe for a public park.
He noted that Greeneville had “found a partner” in the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, which was supportive of the plan for reclaiming the long-unused property.
Construction crews followed state guidelines during each phase of the project to ensure safety and legal compliance.
Daniels joked during his comments that being at the former landfill was a bit like coming home for him, in that as a youth he worked on a garbage truck crew that hauled refuse to the site.
Particularly praised during the ceremony were individual Parks & Recreation personnel who worked on the project, including constructing a restrooom facility similar to those at Hardin Park in Greeneville. More than a dozen of those Parks & Rec crew members were present at the event.
Summer hours for the park are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. until dusk. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. until dusk.
Registration information for the dog park may be obtained by calling 638-3144 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.