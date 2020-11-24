The holiday season and COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to be a deadly combination for users of opiates.
Sherry Barnett, Northeast Tennessee regional overdose prevention specialist and a nurse practitioner, told members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition last week that virtual training to administer naloxone and other training opportunities are now available to the public.
Naloxone, known by brand names including Narcan, is a lifesaving antidote for opiate drug overdoses.
Between 2015 and 2019, the drug overdose death rate in Tennessee has consistently risen. In 2019, a total of 2,089 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose, according to the state Department of Health, a 15% increase in drug overdoses from 2018.
Opioid overdose deaths increased to 1,543 in 2019, compared to 1,034 in 2018. Overdose deaths from fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic 50 times more potent than morphine, totaled 1,087 in 2019 compared to 744 in 2018.
There were 18 fatal drug overdoses in Greene County in 2019, including nine opioid and two fentanyl-related deaths.
“Holidays can be a difficult time. During our COVID pandemic, suicides and drug overdoses are on the rise,” Barnett said.
The Greene County Health Department, in collaboration with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, will sponsor virtual overdose awareness and naloxone administration training every weekday beginning Monday through Dec. 23.
Participants can register via EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overdose-awareness-and-naloxone-administration-tickets-130292693955.
After training, naloxone kits will be distributed via mail or curbside pick-up from the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St.
“For folks in rural areas we have options (including) drive-through training,” Barnett told coalition members.
“We just really want to get that Narcan out to folks,” Barnett said. “We are eager to help and save some lives. The only thing we can’t recover from is death.”
Barnett’s job includes increasing overdose and nalaxone training awareness and providing kits to high-risk populations.
“The goal with Greene County is to set up several (training options) and drive-throughs where they can pick the Narcan up curbside,” Barnett said after the meeting. “We don’t ask questions and it can be totally anonymous. It could be a family member.”
Non-fatal drug overdoses are also up in Greene County, Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, told coalition members.
Barnett said fatal and non-fatal overdoses are likely on the increase in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is a certain amount of isolation associated with COVID. Also, there is a large amount of counterfeit drugs going around in East Tennessee,” she said.
Some counterfeit drugs are laced with fentanyl.
“Overdoses are going up,” Barnett said.
Figures for Greene County were not available Monday, but between March 1 and Aug. 1, 2020, Sullivan County numbers compiled by by the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force include 97 drug overdoses, including 22 fatal overdoses, an average of about one a week.
Many other overdoses are not reported to authorities.
Barnett said a naloxone kit is made available to each person who completes training in administering the overdose antidote.
“We even mail it to them during COVID,” Barnett said. “Whoever needs it will get it.”
Cathy Osborne, director of the Greene County Health Department, told coalition members that outdoor tent training for those without internet access may soon be offered.
Naloxone is more readily available to the public than it was several years ago.
“Up until about two years ago, you had to have a prescription for it. Through grants, you are able to provide it for anybody who calls us up,” Barnett said.
Police, firefighters and other first responders now have naloxone. There have been recent several instances in Greene County where a life has been saved by first responders using naloxone on overdose cases.
“It’s a very safe drug that only does what it’s supposed to do,” Barnett said. “The only wrong way to give Narcan is not to give it.”
For more information, contact Barnett by email at sherry@scadcoalition.org. or at 423-956-6529