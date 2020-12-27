A Nashville police officer who risked his life to alert others Christmas morning just prior to a massive downtown explosion has close ties to Greene County.
Sgt. Timothy Miller is a 13-year veteran of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. He is also a 2001 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.
Former Chuckey-Doak teachers who recall Miller said Sunday his actions are completely in character with the young man they knew years ago.
Miller was among six Nashville police officers who responded to a shots fired call about 6 a.m. Friday on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. They saw a suspicious recreational vehicle parked on the street. The officers heard an apparent recording on a loudspeaker warning people to leave.
“If you can hear this message, evacuate the area,” the recording repeated. At 6:30 a.m., a massive explosion tore through the downtown area.
The FBI Sunday identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, of Nashville, as the man responsible for the explosion. Warner died in the blast.
"FBI and ATF Agents are continuing to recover and analyze evidence. The motive for the incident is still unclear. Leads are still being followed, but at this time, there is no indication that any other individuals are involved," a police news release said..
Three people in the vicinity of the downtown district heavily frequented by tourists suffered injuries. Miller and the other officers were not hurt.
Miller “worked to evacuate persons on 2nd Avenue early (Friday) and saved lives in the process” in the minutes before the explosive detonated, a Metro Nashville police news release said.
The actions of Miller and the other officers who ignored danger to evacuate nearby buildings were called heroic by Nashville officials, including Mayor John Cooper.
"These incredible heroes, who ran to danger with uncertain outcomes ahead of them, were responsible for so many injuries being saved," Cooper said Friday during a news conference.
He praised the “swift action” of the officers.
George Frye, assistant director of Greene County schools, remembers Miller well. Frye was football coach, athletic director and a math instructor at Chuckey-Doak when Miller attended high school.
“He was an excellent student and he was an athlete who could play any sport. He was a very selfless guy,” Frye said.
Frye earlier spoke with a friend of Miller’s who also attended Chuckey-Doak. Miller’s friend recalled him always wanting “to serve in some capacity, so it didn’t come as a surprise to me at all that he did what he did,” Frye said.
Miller was well-liked by his peers and school staff, Frye said.
“He was very well-mannered. He comes from a great family and he was just a very good kid,” Frye said.
Anna Ricker taught at Chuckey-Doak High School for 22 years. Miller was one of her students. One of Miller’s attributes in particular stood out to Ricker.
“He was a very good student and he was just one of those kids you can’t forget because he had a very good sense of humor,” Ricker said. “He was a multi-sport athlete and he was very athletic. He kind of had the personality to go into the military or be a police officer.”
Miller “was super popular and just a natural leader,” Ricker said. “The biggest thing is the sense (that) he watched out for others. He was very protective.”
Ricker is currently math curriculum coach for Greene County middle schools. She noted “how proud we all are of him,” and referred to the school mascot.
“Once a Black Knight, always a Black Knight. We are proud of our former Black Knights,” Ricker said.
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake had high praise Friday for the actions of Miller and his fellow officers, who willingly went into harm’s way to assist others.
“They immediately began knocking on doors, not knowing if the bomb was going to go off immediately. They didn't care about themselves, they didn't think about that, they cared about the citizens of Nashville,” Drake said. "Those officers saved lives.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report