National First Responders Day is Thursday.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board “recognize the bravery, heroism and commitment to training by Tennessee’s emergency communicators on National First Responders Day,” a news release said.
“On National First Responders Day, the TECB honors Tennessee’s public safety telecommunicators and call-takers for their professionalism and dedication to protecting the lives and property of Tennesseans,” TECB Executive Director Curtis Sutton said in the release.
The TECB plays a crucial role in emergency communications by assisting Tennessee’s 100 emergency communications districts in the areas of management, operations and accountability, including Greene County 911 Dispatch.
“Whether they are police and fire dispatchers, 911 operators or emergency medical technicians, Tennessee’s emergency telecommunicators are the first people who respond in a crisis. I applaud the work of Tennessee’s telecommunicators and first responders in helping save lives,” Sutton said.
A state law passed in 2020 requires all emergency call takers and dispatchers to receive telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or T-CPR, training and offer it when necessary to callers or bystanders.
To date, 572 telecommunicators have completed the TECB’s T-CPR online training, for a total of 1,707 hours of delivered instruction.
“The T-CPR training is paying off,” the release said.
In 2021, dispatchers at the Wayne County 911 Center and the Meigs County 911 Center provided lifesaving assistance to residents during critical incidents.