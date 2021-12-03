A monument honoring 16 members of the National Guard who were involved in a vehicle crash in Chuckey in August 1966 was rededicated during a ceremony Friday morning at First Baptist Church Greeneville.
Greene County and Greeneville government officials attended the ceremony as well as Tennessee State Rep. David Hawk, and Assistant Division Commander-Operations, 36th Infantry Division of Texas Army National Guard Col. Brad Bowlin.
The monument site in Chuckey, where eight men were killed and eight more were injured while traveling for a training exercise, had fallen into disrepair over the years according to Morrison.
Greene County has worked over the past months to restore the monument to a respectable condition.
“We are here to rededicate this sacred spot that has been renewed to a state of honor and dignity,” Morrison said during the ceremony.
Morrison thanked all the representatives of the county’s and town’s first responders for their assistance during and after the accident in 1966.
He also thanked Greene County Commissioner Brad Peters for bringing the state of the memorial to his attention.
Morrison noted that the memorial had become overgrown and that the flagpole there had been toppled by a falling tree.
As a part of the improvements at the site, located where Chuckey Highway meets Campbell Circle, the landscaping was trimmed and a new flagpole and light were installed. Riverstone was also placed at the monument as well as eight miniature boxwoods, and eight autumn blaze trees to honor the eight men who lost their lives.
New benches were installed at the memorial as well as a two-space parking area where people may pull off the road to stop by the memorial.
“We are very proud of this site and those men,” Morrison said.
Bowlin noted that while the accident was tragic, it is important to look for the goodness in tragedy. He particularly noted the actions of first responders on the day of the accident, and the resilience of the community in the aftermath.
Bowlin also commended Greene County.
“Your remembrance of the accident and care for the memorial is a shining example for all small communities across our nation,” Bowlin said.
Tennessee District 1 Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger was scheduled to be at the ceremony but did not attend due to being occupied in Washington, D.C., according to her field representative Daryl Brady.
“Congresswoman Harshbarger sends her regrets and on the congresswoman’s behalf I want to commend the leaders here for honoring those who lost their life on that day,” Brady said.
A total of 12 people lost their lives in the accident in 1966 when the military transport truck carrying the National Guardsmen suffered a brake failure and skidded into a car. Four civilians were killed as a result of the collision as well as eight of the guardsmen as the truck overturned after striking the car.
Morrison said the accident is considered one of the most deadly traffic accidents in Greene County history.
Killed in the accident were Roy Dean Hice, Harry E. Gass, Ronnie Cox, Cody Erwin, Elmer Mullins, Herb Shelton, Jimmy Kenney and Harold Lee Smith.
Survivors were Robert Purgason, Terry Whittenburg, Donald A. Dean, Clyde David Henry, Ross Conner, Walter “Bob” Bowman, Glen Lloyd Malone and Dean Shipley.
Morrison closed the ceremony by quoting a scripture passage from the Gospel of John.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” Morrison said. “The men we remember certainly lived this scripture.”