Twenty clinical and non-clinical guard personnel from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force National Guard have been deployed to Ballad Health hospitals in Northeast Tennessee to assist with the influx of COVID-19 patients amid the delta variant surge, the health care system wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
The post also said the system has “hit a milestone that we didn’t want to reach.”
As of Sunday, Ballad Health had 237 positive inpatients with COVID-19 in its hospitals. Six of those inpatients were children, four of whom were in the pediatric intensive care unit. That is the highest number of pediatric inpatients with COVID-19 Ballad has had in one day at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City.
“To anyone reading this post, we beg of you to please, please get vaccinated for COVID-19. That is the single most important thing you can do to help support health care workers right now,” the health care system said in its Facebook post.
Ballad thanked those who have already received the vaccine and wrote in the Facebook post, “We appreciate your help in protecting your loved ones and our community at large.”
On Wednesday, Ballad Health officials said the system’s intensive care units were at 95% of capacity with 201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at that time, three of them children.
“The number of patients that we’re seeing in the hospital and the way we’re seeing it grow is not going to be sustainable moving forward,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer said during a news conference.
At that time, Ballad Health officials said 35% of positive cases in the system’s service area over the previous week had been in people 18 years of age or younger.
The health care system has again stopped performing elective procedures and taken other measures to devote its resources to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the more transmissible delta variant. During the surge, the region had seen cases increase more than 1,250% since July 4, Ballad officials said Wednesday.
On Thursday, the most recent day for which the Tennessee Department of Health has the information available, Greene County recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the virus. As of Thursday, 170 Greene County residents had died from COVID-19, according to the state Health Department.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk-in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 testing 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.