The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which the CDC calls the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, has arrived in Greene County, according to a news release.
The survey began Sept. 9 and will continue through Nov. 6, according to the news release.
The survey has been conducted to learn about health of the U.S. population since 1960. All counties in the United States have a chance to be selected for the survey, and this year, Greene County is one of 15 counties selected to be part of this initiative.
Each year, 5,000 residents across the nation are invited to participate in the survey, conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC. The results provide important national data on critical public health issues.
“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up,’ by going into communities to collect health information throughout the country,” said Brian C. Moyer, director of the National Center for Health Statistics. “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”
Since 1960, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey has had a prominent role in improving the health of all people living in the U.S. Collected data addresses critical health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Public health officials, legislators, and physicians use this information to develop health policies, direct and design health programs and services, and expand the health knowledge for the nation. Survey data is also used to produce national references and standardized growth charts used by pediatricians across the country.
The survey collects a broad range of data that impacts the everyday lives of everyone in the country, regardless of age, addressing everything from air quality to vaccinations and the low-fat and “light” foods found in grocery stores.
A team of health professionals, nutritionists and health technicians conducts the survey. Participation is by invitation. Addresses are randomly sampled within each selected county. By selecting participants this way, when combining data from all counties visited this year, data collected in the survey can represent the U.S. population, according to the news release.
Households will be sent one or more letters inviting them to be part of the survey by completing a brief online questionnaire to see if anyone is eligible to participate in their home. Anyone eligible will be contacted by an agency representative to set up a telephone health interview at a convenient time followed by a health examination that takes place in a mobile examination center. While no medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, a report on physical findings is given to each participant along with an explanation from survey medical staff.
All information collected in the survey is kept confidential and privacy is protected by law, according to the news release.
The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey is taking all the precautions needed as recommended by the CDC to keep survey participants and staff safe following CDC guidelines on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, handwashing and sanitation of the mobile examination center and all equipment.
For more information about the survey, visit https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhanes/index.htm .