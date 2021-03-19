It is said that behind every great man there’s a great woman. Andrew Johnson had a host of great ladies who surrounded and supported him all his life.
In connection with Women’s History Month, the staff of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will present a program March 26 on the many generations of women in Andrew Johnson’s family, according to a release from the national park.
The free program will be at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Calvary Chapel of Greeneville, at 401 W. Main St.
The program will shine a spotlight on these women, who sometimes get lost in the shadows of the man, but who are no less deserving of recognition, the release stated.
The program will feature walk through four generations of females in the Johnson family who supported him until the last.
Socially distanced seating is limited and reservations are required for the program. Participants are requested to wear facemasks.
For more information and/or reservations, call 423-638-3551.