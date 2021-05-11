Many organizations are recognizing National Police Week, which began May 9 and concludes on Saturday.
They include the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
TDCI and TLETA “will raise awareness of the ultimate sacrifices made by Tennessee law enforcement officers, as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind” a news release said.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
The names of 394 officers killed in the line of duty are being added this year to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.
The 394 officers include 295 officers who died during 2020, plus 99 officers who died in previous years but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now. The 2020 list includes 182 fatalities related to COVID-19.
The names of eight fallen Tennessee law enforcement officers on the list will be added to the memorial during the ceremony.
Through Saturday, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will deliver programs to keep current officers safe and healthy, as well as ceremonies to honor those fallen officers whose names have been recently added to the Memorial.
The 33rd annual Candlelight Vigil will happen virtually at 8 p.m. Thursday. It can be accessed at https://nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week/candlelight-vigil.
“At the start of each shift, every law enforcement officer knows that he or she may be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice of his or her life in order to save someone else,” TLETA Director Brian Grisham said in the release. “Law enforcement officers are called upon to demonstrate bravery each day in the face of enormous obstacles and at great personal risk. I commend the heroism of Tennessee law enforcement and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of every officer who lost his or her life while protecting his or her community.”
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy was authorized in 1963 by the General Assembly for the purpose of training state, county and city law enforcement officers. The academy, which is based in Donelson, was brought under the state Department of Safety in 1983 and joined TDCI in 2006.
In honor of National Police Week, acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee remembers the service, dedication, and commitment of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. Today our office expresses its deepest gratitude and pays tribute to those who serve, and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Hamilton said.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release that National Police Week “is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer.”
Added Garland: “To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.
Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls every year on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, the nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe.
“This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office release said.
During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police, more than 300 officers will be honored.
Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.
According to statistics reported by the FBI through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program, known as LEOKA, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020.
LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.
Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to Oct. 13-17. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is scheduled for Oct. 14.
To view the Virtual Candlelight Vigil at 8 p.m. Thursday, watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.
The Fraternal Order of Police Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net.
To learn more about National Police Week in-person events scheduled for October, visit www.policeweek.org.