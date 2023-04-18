Greene County law enforcement agencies will participate in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to encourage the public “to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” according to a DEA news release.
All drug take-back events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The public has a number of Greene County locations to choose from.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will have drop-off locations at Walmart in Greeneville and at North Greene High School, 4675 Old Baileyton Road.
The Greeneville Police Department encourages the public to use the 24/7 drop box located at the Greeneville Police Station, 200 N. College St.
The Mosheim Police Department will host a prescription drug take back at the police department, 230 West Main St.
The Tusculum Police Department will host a prescription drug take back at the police department, 145 Alexander St.
“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release.
Organized twice a year in partnership with the DEA, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day “encourages people to account for the prescription medications in their homes and safely and securely dispose of the medications they no longer need,” a DEA news release said.
The take back locations provide the public with “an opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked,” a Tennessee Department of Health news release said.
Needles, sharps, asthma inhalers and illicit drugs are not accepted at the drop-off locations.
A record amount of prescription drugs were returned at the most recent prescription drug take back event in October 2022.
Nationwide figures provided by the DEA include:
Total law enforcement participation: 4,340 agencies
Total Collection Sites: 4,902
Total weight collected: 647,163 pounds, or 324 tons.
Total weight all time: 16.64 million pounds, or 8,318 tons.