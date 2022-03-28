Lt. Col. Jeffrey Addicott, an internationally recognized expert in national security law, used a lot of humor when he addressed a large crowd gathered for the Greene County Republican Women’s annual fundraiser Friday evening.
Addicott, who spent 20 years on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and five years as a senior legal advisor to the U.S. Armed Forces, said his motto was, “God, guns, and barbecue.”
Addicott, who says on his website he has delivered over 900 speeches, and who has appeared often on national and international media outlets, including FOX News and the BBC, spoke to about 225 men and women gathered for the Lincoln Day Dinner at Link Hills Country Club.
Addicott, the keynote speaker on Friday, is a professor of law and director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, TX.
The Warrior Defense Project is a research center that provides free legal services to service members wrongfully accused of misconduct, Addicott’s Web site states.
Those service members include Mach. Mate First Class Kristian Saucier, of the U.S. Navy, who was “grossly” punished by the Department of Justice for taking photos on a submarine he served on, according to Addicott’s website.
President Donald Trump pardoned the accused service member before he left the White House in January 2021.
Addicott stated at the Lincoln Day Dinner, “I’ve dealt with a lot of rules of engagement which have gotten our soldiers killed.”
Addicott also said, “We (the U.S. military) recognized way back in the ’90s that it was important to keep Ukraine from Russia.”
Said the featured speaker, “If I weren’t a law professor, I’d probably be a psychologist. You have to deal with reality as it is.”
Addicott also stated, “We (the U.S.) are clearly the dumbest people on the earth when it comes to energy,” because of the government’s moves to minimize the exploration of our fossil fuels reserves.
He spoke disparagingly of most politicians, except Trump, whom he said he was a big supporter of.
Said Addicott, “Politicians are like used car salesmen. With the Biden Administration, you open up the hood and there’s no engine there.”
He sarcastically referred to former Clinton Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a Democrat, as “Madeleine Half-bright.”
Addicott stated, “Politicians come and go. (The question is), What’s good for our country?”
Addicott said, “Big government makes little people. Little government makes big people.”
He said the current culture is now about diversity, inclusion, and equity, noting that the first letters of those three words spell “DIE.”
Recalling Trump’s leadership in office, Addicott said, “I’m in favor of $2 a gallon gas. He (Trump) stood up for America – ‘America First.’”
Addicott said, “Freedom of speech and freedom of religion. These are things we take for granted. ... Stand there and look at them (liberals) and say, ‘Yes, I’m a conservative.’ Never surrender; never retreat.” Liberals “win” when conservatives retreat, he stated.
The speaker said, “I want to do what God wants me to do – God and country.”
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger delivered comments before Addicott spoke.
Harshbarger, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Tennnessee’s First District, said “all politics is local” and for those present to pray for our nation “above all else.”
Brett Purgason, chairman of the Greene County Republican Party, apparently surprised Nancy Wilson, president of the Greene County Republican Women, when he announced she had been selected to receive the “Chairman’s Award” for outstanding service.
Teresa McCrary delivered the opening prayer, and Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. City Alderwoman Kristin Girton sang the National Anthem. Connie Collins delivered the benediction.